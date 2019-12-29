1928-2019
Glen W. Garrett was born in 1928 in Ogden Utah to Louis Glen and Winnefred Garrett. He passed away Dec 20, 2019. Glen was the oldest brother to Janice, David and Steven. Their humorous escapades kept them close throughout their lives. Glen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served a mission in the Eastern states. He attended U of U, BYU, and graduated from the USC School of Dentistry. He married Dorothy May Groesbeck on June 4, 1952, and has missed her greatly since her passing in 2006. Together they had four children, Terry, Cindy, Jeanne, and Tim. Glen served as a Naval Dentist in Coronado for 2 years, then moved to La Canada CA and practiced Dentistry in Glendale, for 35 yrs. Glen loved being a husband, father and grandfather and spending time with his family. He was constantly scheming about where to go on their next adventure. Glen had many hobbies and talents. He was especially fond of hunting, fishing and boating and taught countless people to waterski. While doing the things he loved he made a lot of lifelong friendships. After retiring, he moved to Orem UT, worked on stained glass windows and started painting. He won ribbons in the state fair, including in 2019 at age 91. He spent many treasured hours sharing his lapidary talents and extensive rock collection with his grandchildren. Glen is survived by his daughters Terry Freeman, Cindy Larson (Gil) Jeanne Mackay (Bret) and son Tim Garrett (Heather), 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday Dec 30, at 11:00 am in his church chapel at 225E 200N, Orem UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Evergreen Springville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts in the name of Glen Garrett be designated for brain cancer research at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Or call 855-852-8129. Condolences may be shared @ www.walkersanderson.com.