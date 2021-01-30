Glena May Jesperson Wright
December 17, 1927 - January 24, 2021
Glena May Jesperson Wright, 93, of Orem, Utah, passed away of natural causes on Sunday afternoon, January 24, 2021. She was born December 17, 1927 in Binghampton (Tucson) Arizona.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Glena married her late husband, Edward Earl Wright, of Blanding, Utah, in the Manti, Utah LDS temple. They had spent most of their married life in San Diego, California.
She is survived by her 5 children, Scott Wright (Pam), Springville, Utah; Gregg Wright (Jan), Orem, Utah; Kellee Gordon (Keith), Midway, Utah; Janelle Stopa, Orem, Utah; Tim Wright (Wendy); 24 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of her church and served in many leadership and other callings. Her home has always been a wonderful gathering place. Many nieces and nephews, as well as Indian placement and other needful youth, have lived in her home. She wore out her life in service to her God and family and to her fellow friends, neighbors, and anyone in need. She was a woman of great Faith.