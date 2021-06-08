1940-2021
Glenda Hatfield, 80, of Springville, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, after her long battle with cancer. She was born September 1, 1940, in Provo Utah, at the Barnett Birthing home to Erma Bray Hardy and Jesse William Hardy. She had two brothers: Richard (Susan) Hardy of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Keith (Janice) Hardy of Plymouth, Utah. She married Floyd Barton Montague and had two wonderful children and then later they divorced. Her favorite song is "Because I Have Been Given Much."
She was educated in Springville and after graduation she attended Brigham Young University. She worked at Signetics, Barbazon and PDM Steel. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her family dearly. She said, "I am the richest person on earth because of my friends and wonderful family."
Glenda is survived by her two children: Debbie Bowman of Springville with children Tyler Bowman, Bill (Amber) Bowman, Brad (Jennifer) Bowman, and Ricky Montague of Lehi with children Brandon (Nicole) Montague, Niki (William) Newman, Kati (Cody) Harris, Carl Montague and Abby Montague; 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and both brothers; Richard Hardy and Keith Hardy (one week prior).
"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" by Maya Angelou.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Springville 1st Ward Chapel located at 245 S 600 E, Springville, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South in Springville, and on Thursday just prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be in the Springville City Cemetery.