Glenn Jay McMurtrey

1949-2019
On Tuesday December 3 Glenn McMurtrey, husband, father, grandfather, golfer, gardener and artist passed away from liver failure at the age of 70. Glenn was surrounded by his wife and children as he gently left this earth life for a better one. Glenn was born in Salt Lake City, Utah April 15, 1949 to Dolly and Lawrence Jay McMurtrey.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Mary Stevenson McMurtrey, children Jennifer (Shawn) Jones, Michael (Lindsay), Steven (Rachel) and Nathan (Kate). Siblings, Gary McMurtrey, Kathi McMurtrey, David McMurtrey, LuAnn Summers and Jana McMurtrey. He will be truly missed by his 20 grandchildren whom he adored. He was preceded in death by his daughter Holly McMurtrey and his parents Lawrence and Dolly McMurtrey.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9. There will be a public viewing at 10 a.m., private family time at 11:00 and funeral following at 11:30. Services will be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1106 East 200 South, Pleasant Grove, UT.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Primary Children’s Hospital.
Glenn will be buried in the Highland City Cemetery alongside his baby girl Holly McMurtrey who died Dec 10, 1975. (The entire obituary can be located on the Utah Valley Mortuary website.)
