Glenn William Greenhalgh took his last motorcycle ride on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the age of 71. Glenn was born on January 31, 1950 in Nephi, Utah to Clarence "Pete" and Janet Bailey Greenhalgh of Nephi, Utah. On July 25, 1969, Glenn married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Neilsen. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. Glenn was the father of 3 children and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral services Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 am at Nephi 7th Ward, 222 S 100 E, Nephi, Utah with a viewing from 10-10:45 am. Friends and family may call from 6-8 pm on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home, 94 W 300 N, Nephi, Utah.