Glenna Peterson Kramer Romero
1941 - 2020
Glenna Peterson Kramer Romero, 79, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandma, and wife returned home on August 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Glenna was the youngest of 15 children born to Charles Abner and Maryann Petrea Olson Peterson on June 15, 1941.
Glenna is survived by sisters, Buena Moore and Thora Bills; brother, Dale Peterson; husband, Gerald Romero; children, Judy Willden, Renae (David) Glascock, Richard Kramer, Charlotte Romero, Gerald Romero Jr., Cecil Romero, and April Romero. She has 15 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids amongst many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and 11 brothers and sisters.
She was born and raised in Provo, Utah. She worked at the Utah State Training School in several different capacities for over 6 years. After that she moved to New Mexico and worked at the Lovelace Hospital for 15 years. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was a loving and caring person.
We would like to thank IHC Hospice Staff and all of the hospital staff that took good care of Mom.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Provo City Cemetery, 610 South State Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may call the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to services. Flowers may be sent to the mortuary and condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.