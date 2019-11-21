1947 — 2019
Gloria Esther Valerio Mosbarger was born July 10th, 1947 to Claudina Maria Valerio in the old Taos hospital.
In 1986 she married William Mosbarger and they were later married by the Catholic Church in 1994.
She graduated from St. Francis High School. After high school Gloria attended Mary Kawakami Collage of Beauty and got her cosmetology license. She worked in that field until 1974 when she began working at the Utah State Training School until her retirement in 2005. In 1974 she also began working as a seamstress at Tri City Dry Cleaner until she quit in 1988.
Gloria loves sewing, cooking, ceramics, drawing, crochet, cake decorating, gardening, and travel but most of all spending time with family. She is very close to her cousins as she was raised near them and they treated her more like a sibling. She is survived by her husband Will. She is preceded in death by her mother Claudina Valerio and her son Shane Valerio whom she has missed dearly. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 North 600 East Am. Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 7:30 pm followed by a rosary at 7:30 at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, Am. Fork. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery.