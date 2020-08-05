1934 — 2020
Our loving wife, mother and grandmother, Gloria Jean Greer Sorensen passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born February 2, 1934 in Yuma, Arizona to Jean and Joseph Thomas Greer. As a little girl she was raised in Quincy, California where her parents moved for work during the depression. Her mother later moved with the children to Richfield Utah, where they lived with her grandparent’s Mae and John L. Sevy.
Gloria is the first of Jean and Joseph Greer’s three children. She married her high school sweetheart, James Sorensen in January of 1952 in Richfield, Utah, later solemnized in the Manti LDS Temple. They settled in Lindon, Utah, where they had nine children. She enjoyed being home with her children and grandchildren that she dedicated her life to, she had 36 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Gloria was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she fulfilled many callings over her life and loved working on her family’s genealogy. Gloria’s fun and loving spirit brought joy and laughter to all and will be sorely missed.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband: James D Sorensen; parents; her brother: Thomas Greer; sister: Joe Mae Greer; as well as a son-in-law, Hal; and four grandchildren. She is survived by her nine children: Jeanette Hilton (Lynn), Janeen Anderson (Gaylon), Julie Christiansen (Randy), Jamie Bennett (Hal) Jana Madsen (Rick), Joleen Lundell (David), James (Tina), Jason (Tracy), and Jennifer.
The family will be holding a private family funeral service for Gloria. Interment will be in the Glenwood, Utah Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com.