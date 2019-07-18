1936-2019
Gloria Johnson Roundy, 83, passed away July 10, 2019 peacefully after a long battle of COPD in American Fork, Utah.
She was born on January 2, 1936 in Fillmore, Utah to Glenn and Leola Johnson. She had one, younger brother, Kermit Johnson. She moved around as a child but came back to Utah and graduated from Provo High School. She married Max Edward Roundy on June 1, 1956 in Provo, Utah. They had two children together, Steve and Brad. They moved to Riverside California and lived there for 15 years. She traveled a lot throughout her life but always made her way back to Utah.
Gloria enjoyed camping, puzzles and reading. She loved gardening and all animals especially her dogs, Dude and Pacho. She also loved being with her family, friends and being outdoors.
She is survived by her children: Steve (Kathy), Brad, her grandchildren Brieanne and Aimee, her great grandchild Kayla, and her two best friends, Criss and Linda. She was preceded in death by her husband Max and her brother Kermit.
We would like to thank Beehive Assisted Living and Canyon Hospice for taking great care of our mother.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary Chapel, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:45-10:45 AM prior to the services. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.