Gloria Mae Rigby Seamons
November 12, 1938 ~ April 23, 2021
Gloria Mae Rigby Seamons, 82, passed away peacefully on 23 April 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, the day before her grandson's wedding. Her beloved Terry was by her side. She is preceded in death by her brother James Lester Rigby and her parents Lester Sheets Rigby and Blanche Elizabeth Mawson Rigby. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband Terry Robert Seamons and her children: Brett (Gretchen) Seamons, Tami (David) Torrie, Joel (Brenda) Seamons, Vikki Masters and Cindi (Alex) Bradley, her 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Gloria was born 12 November 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah and spent all of her formative years there. In 1957 she graduated with high honors from East High School in Salt Lake. Gloria then attended University of Utah and received her bachelor's degree in Physical Education with high honors in 1961. During her years at the U of U, she was very active in her sorority, Lambda Delta Sigma, Chi Chapter. When the chapter split, she became the president of the new "Kappa" chapter. She loved the activities, dances and leadership opportunities she had there. In 1961 Gloria accepted a contract to be on the Physical Education faculty at BYU to teach swimming at the age of 21. Gloria taught at BYU for 6 years while she completed her master's degree in Physical Education graduating summa cum laude.
Gloria was very active in many team and individual sports. From an early age she loved to snow, water ski and golf. She was on the Aqua-Maids synchronized swimming team at the U and the tennis team and became the number 1 player her senior year. Gloria completed her Water Safety Instructor Course, First Aid Course and became a lifeguard. She taught swimming lessons for many years.
Gloria had many admirable qualities. In her university years, she had dates almost every night of the week and sometimes several in one day. She was proposed to 13 times! On 6 July 1963 and while teaching at BYU, she met Terry Seamons on a group date at Hobble Creek in Springville Canyon. The two hit it off immediately and more dates were planned. On their fourth date after a sweaty game of tennis, Terry asked Gloria to marry him. Lucky for everyone, Terry became the last and final marriage proposal at #14. The two were married for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on 5 June 1964.
Terry and Gloria had many adventures and lived in many different places over the years: Provo, Utah; Flagstaff, Arizona; Aloha, Oregon; Germantown, Tennessee; Avon, Indiana; Farmington Hills, Michigan; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Woodland Hills, Utah.
The most important thing to Gloria has been her family and membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served in many capacities and offered the love, kindness and welcoming arms of the Savior to everyone she has met. Terry and Gloria have 5 children who have been the focus and joy of their lives. Their family has grown in love and size to include sons and daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. They have loved and showered them with experiences, opportunities and most importantly the teachings of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. This is her greatest legacy and what she would want to be remembered the most for.
As her family, we are eternally grateful for her complete loyalty to her family and Savior Jesus Christ who has welcomed her home.
Interment to follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.