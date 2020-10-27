Gloria Marie Mikkelson Johnson
Gloria Marie Mikkelson Johnson passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday October 24, 2020. She fought a long battle with leukemia. A bone marrow transplant donated by her Shawn allowed her seven more beautiful years with her family who meant everything to her. Gloria was born in Provo, Utah on March 19, 1953 to the late Rey and Connie Mikkelson of Provo Utah. She married Kelly C. Johnson on March 22, 1974 in the Manti, Utah temple.Gloria graduated from Orem High School in Orem, Utah and continued her education at Brigham Young University where she received her bachelor degree in elementary education. She enjoyed her time teaching the children at Oak Canyon, Orem and Lakeridge Jr High Schools. She was a loyal friend who made lasting relationships throughout her life; these women meant the world to her and carried her through hard times.Gloria's loves were as follows: the Beatles (mostly Paul), Joe Vera's, concerts, scrapbooking, pedicures, crushed ice, but mostly her family. She loved getting together with her children and grandchildren. They brought her the most joy. She was an avid temple goer who derived strength from her pioneer heritage and her unwavering faith. Gloria will be forever remembered by her husband, Kelly Clark Johnson, her three daughters, Chari Marie, Melissa Ann, Kelene Camille, and her two sons, Jeffrey Clark, Nathaniel Rey. She adores her nine beautiful grandchildren, Kacelyn Sage, Ethan Jeffre y, Noah Robert, Jaycee Ann, Kade Tyler, Ryder Jon, River Zen, Weslie Jane, and Rumi Rey. Gloria is now free of pain and reunited with her son and loving parents.A viewing will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N Orem, UT for all to attend (please wear a mask).A graveside funeral for close family and friends will proceed the following day, October 29, 2020 at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family on-line www.walkersanderson.com