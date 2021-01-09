Gordon Clayborn
It is with heavy hearts, but great comfort that we announce the joyful reuniting of our beloved father, Gordon Clayborn Casper, to his sweetheart Carolyn, on January 5, 2021 in Orem, UT at the age of 86.
Gordon was born on December 22, 1934 in Bandon, Oregon to Joe F. and Nan Casper. He was raised by Joe F. and Ethel Casper in Bandon, Oregon, but his adventure began as an inquisitive teen when he left home. This eventually led him to a job working in the Grand Canyon where he met dear Carolyn who changed his life forever. After being baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he was sealed to his eternal love, Carolyn Waters in the Salt Lake City temple in 1957.
Gordon spent his life surrounded by family and loved ones. You could find him coaching his family through all of life's challenges, especially those that included a score and a little bit of a competitive spirit. He had a deep passion for sports and all the lessons that came with them. You could find him supporting his Cougs at basketball and football games and the next day, leading his family onto the ball field for an ambitious softball game.
Gordon, though athletically inclined, used his witty sense of humor to find his way to the stage at age 75 when he began to act at the Valley Center Playhouse. He gave his family a turn to support him back as he performed in 18 plays.
Gordon was hard-working and did all he could to support his beautiful family. For much of his younger life he worked multiple jobs as a grocery store manager, and eventually became the Head of Business in the Tanner library. Opportunities came in unexpected ways and resulted in work at the Family History Library where he gained a passion for Genealogy. He taught Elder Hostel programs for 28 years of his life, completing 284 programs. During this time he and Carolyn traveled 18 times to Europe helping others to discover a love for their ancestors and their history. Among those who traveled with him were some of his children and grandchildren.
Gordon had a love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He dedicated his life to living as the Lord would want him to live and showed the way by the example that he set. He devoted 13 years to working in the temple. He always wanted others around him to know that his life and opportunities came by the spirit.
Gordon is survived by his seven children, Linda (Paul) Clegg, Delynn (David) Robertson, Christie (Mike) Jones, Brett (Corene) Casper, Trent (Marcia) Casper, Brooks (Jennifer) Casper, and April (Dan) Call; his twenty-seven grandchildren; and his 43 great-grandchildren. We will miss dad's love and fervor for life.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 11 for the family. There will be a Facebook live stream that starts at 11 a.m. and can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/sundbergolpi
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.