Gordon Clayson Peters
1939 ~ 2020
Surrounded by his family on the evening of October 6, 2020, our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend passed peacefully from this life after a second battle with cancer. Gordon Clayson Peters lived his life with compassion, faith, humility, service, sacrifice, discipline, and honor. He had an unwavering testimony of Jesus Christ and his greatest joys were his family and all opportunities to serve.
Gordon was born to Eldred Hardy Peters and Inez Clayson Peters on May 15, 1939, in Provo, Utah. After a childhood and youth spent primarily in the cities of Payson and Brigham City, Utah, he graduated from high school in Blackfoot, Idaho in 1957 and began attending Brigham Young University that fall. It was at BYU that he met Kay Lee, with whom he exchanged letters throughout his mission to Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gordon loved the country and the Brazilian people with all his heart. He married Kay on June 26, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple.
After graduate school, Gordon accepted a position with Security Pacific National Bank and the Peters moved to Torrance, CA, where their daughters, Staci and Wendi, were born. Twelve years later they moved their family to S"o Paulo, Brazil, after Gordon was offered a position with the bank's international division. This was a dream come true for Gordon. His family considered it a fitting reward for a faithful missionary.
Gordon served as a counselor in the Brazil S"o Paulo North Mission presidency for the five years they lived in Brazil and again when the family returned two years later. In all, the Peters family spent nearly nine years in Brazil and to this day it feels like a second home to all of them.
After a brief assignment in London, Gordon accepted a call to preside over the Portugal Lisbon North Mission with Kay serving as his companion. The experience was a highlight in their lives and they will forever treasure their beloved missionaries and the Portuguese people.
After their mission, Gordon began an unexpected second career, this time as the president of Provo College. He loved the faculty, staff, and students he interacted with daily. Gordon never spoke about the work he did, but about the people with whom he worked. He cared about them personally, knew their families, understood their concerns, recognized their strengths, and championed their successes.
On April 21, 2007, Gordon and Kay's only grandchild was born. Owen Clayson Svendsen became the brightest light in the life of his grandfather.
Gordon retired in 2012, several months after the passing of his dear wife, Kay. He spent the last eight years giving loving service to his family, friends, neighbors and ward members.
Gordon is survived by his daughters, Staci Lee Peters of and Wendi Lee Svendsen; son-in-law Karl Owen Svendsen; grandson Owen Clayson Svendsen; brother John Allen (Pearl) Peters; sister Linda Lee (Clair) Evans; brother by marriage, Louis Jensen; sister by marriage, Ann Jensen (Tom) Winder; Kay's brother, James Ross (Marisela) Lee; and Kay's sisters Marsha Lee (Don) Sparhawk and Connie Lee (William) Snyder. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews, whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kay Lee; parents, Eldred Hardy "Pete" Peters and Inez Peters Jensen; parents-in-law, Ross Craner Lee and Mildred Bernice King; brother-in-law, Terry Scott Lee; sisters-in-law, Patricia Lee Holmes and Mary Lee Jensen; nephew, Alvie Peters; and by Louis Ivan Jensen, Jr., who was a loving husband to his mother after his father's passing.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service was held October 14, 2020, followed by interment at the Payson City Cemetery. To read the full obituary and to express condolences please go to www.bergmortuary.com.