Gordon Reed Orme
August 9, 1933-November 5, 2020
Gordon Reed Orme, born August 9, 1933, died on November 5, 2020, at age 87, in the presence of his wife, children, and several grandchildren, after recent complications from having lived for several years with the debilitations that followed a stroke. He was a loving husband to Cherie Ayers Orme, and a loving and patient father to his children Lisa, David, Erin, Lori, and Melissa, as well as a wonderful grandfather and great grandfather. Those who knew him knew of his devotion to family, his patience and compassion, his sense of humor, his curious and intelligent mind, his faith, and his perseverance.
He was a man of science, who as a researcher measured light scatter from highly polished surfaces, and whose research had continued relevance. He had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force, and often remarked, on a clear-skied day, that 'It's a beautiful day for flying.' He was a genealogist and family historian who wrote several volumes of family and personal history, and who aided many others in their genealogical research. A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many capacities. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, as an Eagle Scout himself and a scoutmaster and youth advisor. A woodworking enthusiast, he built and refinished many pieces of furniture, and took special pride in turning pieces of found wood-lilac being one of his favorites-on his lathe, making vases, bowls, fountain pen barrels, and other vessels.
He and Cherie met in Georgia, where he was completing pilot training nearby. The story goes that it was a double date-Gordon's date didn't show up, and Cherie's date fell asleep while they were driving, leaving Gordon and Cherie to get to know each other better. Theirs was a great match, built in love, kindness, and respect. Due to Gordon's Air Force career, they raised their children in places all over the United States and in Japan, and they made countless long friendships along the way.
Gordon loved music, and especially enjoyed listening to classical music. He listened to classical music stations on the radio in his office at home, and while driving. Several of his grandchildren have memories of classical music on the radio as grandpa gave them a lift to a lesson or a practice or took them on errands. In the last few years of his life, when he was in residence at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veteran's Home, he always loved attending musical events, and especially enjoyed a visit from the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force.
He cherished a good joke, a legacy from his own father's legendary little black book of sayings, jokes, and witticisms. Throughout his life, he saved a joke to tell in a phone call or on a visit. "I've got a joke for you," he'd say. People who knew Gordon would do likewise, holding on to jokes to share with him.
Gordon took great and abiding pride in his family. He often told his children how lucky they were that he had been smart enough to marry their mother. His love for her was legendary, and it was a gift to all of the family to see such an example of mutual love, respect, and devotion. Together, Gordon and Cherie set up the Orme Family Trust, which was designed to encourage and support their grandchildren in pursuing higher education. Each grandchild could have the financial support of their grandparents, so long as they presented a plan for accomplishing their educational goals. The grandchildren had the benefit, therefore, not only of financial support, but they also knew how invested and truly interested their grandparents were in their futures.
In January 2017, Gordon suffered a stroke which took some of his physical capacity. All who knew him during the period after this could attest to his remarkable stoicism and courage as he engaged in a course of many therapies to help him retain a baseline of strength and function. He never said no to therapy, even though there were times when he was discouraged. He shared jokes and conversation with his therapists and compatriots at the Veteran's Home, and it was a joy to visit him during his therapy, to cheer him on. To the very end, he was brave and kind.
Gordon Reed Orme is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years; by three sisters, Kathryn (John) Doxey, Nancy (Clark) Lemmon, and Sally Laree Asay; by his children Lisa Bickmore (John McCormick), David (Faye Schory), Erin (Bruce Johnson), Lori (Clarence McBride), and Melissa (David Buck), and by twenty grandchildren and twenty one great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reed S. Orme and Maxine Ovard Orme.
The family extends its deepest thanks to the staff of the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home, who took excellent, compassionate care of Gordon, and to Bristol Hospice, whose compassionate care and support helped make his final days peaceful.
Private Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m., with a Live Broadcast available for friends to participate in at www.walkersanderson.com. Military Honors will be performed at the cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with family on the same web link under Gordons obituary.