Gordon Ted Huntington
Gordon Ted Huntington, 88 of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away June 10, 2021. He was born October 20, 1932 in Orangeville, Utah to Preston Mitchell and Bertie Petty Huntington.
After High School he joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1952-1956 during the end of the Korean War. Upon returning from the Navy, he worked on the family farm and attended Brigham Young University where he received a Bachelor Degree and later received a Masters Degree from the University of Utah. During this time, he married Glenda Mae Huggins on July 9, 1957 in the Manti LDS Temple. They were the parents of 4 living children. They settled in Riverton, Utah where he taught and was a Principal at several schools in the Jordan School District for 26 years.
He owned and operated a manufacturing business where he made Piano Dollies and Wood Stoves. He loved to work. He could fix up, patch up, and make up any kind of contraptions.
He also enjoyed camping in the mountains, hunting, golfing, playing games with friends, gardening and BYU sports. But his favorite pastime was fishing.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions in various wards and Temples.
He is survived by his children, Loretta (Paul) Shepherd, Stewart (Carol) Huntington, Machelle (Todd) Newman, Frank (Dalene) Huntington; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Louise Johnson, Irene Chappell.
He was preceded in death by his wife (Glenda Mae Huggins), wife (Margean Gardner), a son (Russell M.), daughter (Kenya), grandson (James), brothers, LeRay, LeGrand, Glen, and Ward.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 @10:00 a.m. 870 E. Canyon Road, Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will take place from (9:00-9:45) prior to the funeral. Interment, Riverton City Cemetery @2:00 p.m.