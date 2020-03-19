1929-2020
Our beloved mother, and “Grandma Grace” to all, Grace Helen Chappell Bramall graduated from this mortal life at 11:02 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Utah Valley Hospital. Grace was born at home on February 7, 1929 in Provo, Utah to Charles LeRoy and Rula May Peay Chappell and the 7th of 8 children. Grace spent her childhood in southwest Provo. She attended Franklin Elementary, Dixon Junior High and Provo High. Grace loved learning and especially loved the sciences. In high school she told her biology teacher. He told her she would never become a nurse. Grace was a determined woman and she thought to herself, yes I will.
After graduation from high school she attended St. Mark’s Hospital’s school for nursing. While in the nursing program she had the opportunity to go to Montana to continue her studies. It was in Montana she was invited to attend church by some friends, and was soon baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; 5 days after her 21st birthday. Grace has a deep love and understanding of our savior Jesus Christ and desired to serve Him throughout her life. After being a member of the church for one year she was called to the Eastern States mission. She served honorably, returning home early to marry her sweetheart, Wayne LeRoy Bramall, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 10, 1952 – the day after her return.
Ten days after their marriage Wayne was sent to Germany and Grace joined him 3 months later where they honeymooned in Paris. They spent their first year together in Stuttgart, Germany. Upon their return to Utah Grace returned to school to finish her nursing degree and promptly became a nursing instructor as well as working at Logan Hospital to support themselves while Wayne finished his education at Utah State University. Grace loved life and family and desired many children. While she and Wayne lived in Logan, they were able to adopt their first child, Carol. Nineteen months later they were able to adopt their second child, Ann. John came 17 months later. Then in 1960 they settled on Grandview Hill in Provo — moving into the garage of their home briefly until the rest of the home was finished. It was here where 5 more children were added to the family, a total of eight children in 12 years and 6 weeks.
Grace was a hard worker and loved motherhood and nursing. She taught her children to love the Lord and to keep the commandments. She juggled raising children, working as a nurse and later as a nursing instructor at what is now the Utah Valley University all while serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was constantly on the go, always having time to serve others. She was the neighborhood nurse and always ready to help. She was an amazing seamstress and stayed up many late nights sewing dresses for her six daughters for Easter, prom, special occasions. She was a perfectionist at everything she did, from writing, cooking, sewing, household jobs, crocheting. Grace loved everyone. Her home was open to anyone and she welcomed more than 50 people who lived in her home at one time or another. She provided countless meals to others, the more the merrier at her dinner table. Grace was a person who taught service throughout her life. Many people lived with the family, and ate wonderful dinners with her family. She taught for the Red Cross, spent a summer driving to Delta, Utah weekly to teach nursing to those who couldn’t come to campus for their instruction, long before internet learning. She returned to school at Brigham Young University to receive her BSN. She did this while working full-time and having eight children at home. She was valedictorian in Health Sciences. Grace served in many church callings including: Relief Society Pres., YW Advisor, Camp Director, Teacher Development and Gospel Doctrine Teacher. She loved serving and helping others.
Wayne & Grace served 3 missions together: the Provo Tabernacle, Atlanta Temple, Toronto Temple prior to Wayne’s passing. Then her final mission to the Sao Paulo, Brazil CTM. She loved the savior and served Him throughout her life. She had a strong testimony of the gospel. She had great faith and trusted in the Lord. Her two words were Faith and Trust. She had many physical trials during her life, but exercised her faith and was healed many times. On Friday evening, a day before her passing, many of her children and grandchildren were gathered, her last words to them were, “Stay on the Covenant path”.
Survivors are: Carol Christofferson (Walter), Larisa Ann Call (Bradley), John Wayne Bramall (Constance), Helen Marie Marble (Gordon), Jane Thomas (Anthony), Myrna Nifong (Arthur), Laura Yeates (Christian), and Charles Todd Bramall (Kathleen), 36 grandchildren, and 53 great-grandchildren and counting. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and one grandson.
In light of current circumstances related to COVID-19 an immediate family gathering and graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.