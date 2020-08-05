1931 — 2020
Our dear father, Grant Clark Brereton, 89, passed peacefully of natural causes on July 30, 2020, at Orem Covington Senior Living Home where he lived the last 4 years of his life. He was born in Provo, Utah to Morris A. Brereton and Opal L. Hansen on July 25, 1931. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Donna L. Busby in 2016, and their daughter, Jeanine Brereton in 1951.
Grant graduated in 1949 from Lincoln High School and stayed in touch with a lot of his classmates, where he was on the reunion committee for many years.
He was married on August 4, 1950 to Donna L. Busby, and later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Grant was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held several callings. He especially loved to serve in the Scouting Program. Grant and Donna lived most of their life in Orem Utah. Grant worked at Geneva Steel Plant for many years to provide for his family. His hard work and sacrifice paid off so he could retire at the age of 56.
He loved picnics, rides in the canyons, and family reunions. He wrote poetry, loved sports, particularly BYU football and basketball, and playing the organ which was his favorite pastime. He and Donna enjoyed life by traveling and spending many years in Yuma, AZ for winters, with family and friends.
He is survived by his children; Terry A. Taylor, of Provo, Kris L. McNeil, and husband Alan McNeil, of Orem, Trudy M. Quigley, of Pleasant Grove, Clark B. Brereton, of St. George, Noralyn Louder, of Orem, and Michael B. Brereton, of Logan. He has 27 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He has four living siblings, Maurine Pulley, Garn Brereton, Ronald Brereton, and Karen Brereton.
The family would like to thank Covington Senior Living for providing Grant with professional daily care and a special thank you to Paul Roberts for seeing to his medical needs and for becoming a great friend to our dad.
A visitation will be held for his close family and friends at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem Thursday August 6, 2020 from 6:00 pm — 8:00 pm at 646 E. 800 N. Please honor social distancing and wear a mask.
There will be a graveside service for close family and friends, at the Orem City Cemetery at 10:00 am. Friday August 7, 2020 at 1520 N 800 E., Orem. We would suggest bringing a folding chair, hat, or umbrella for the heat. Social distancing will be a mandatory safety measure with masks worn. For those unable to attend there will be a livestream of the graveside on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Just go the main page on www.walkersanderson.com. Condolences may be offered online at www.walkersanderson.com.