Grant Harold Holdaway
1931 - 2020
Grant Harold Holdaway, age 89, passed away on November 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Grant was born May 29, 1931 in Tonga to Elmer Harold Holdaway and Norma Sumsion, who were serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He grew up on the family farm in Vineyard, Utah. He was the third of ten children. He enjoyed debate and football in high school, graduating from Lincoln High in Orem.
Grant served in the New England States Mission. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Master's Degree in science and a teaching certification. He taught science and math at Orem Junior High for many years. He loved his country and served in the Marine Corps.
He married Barbara Harriet Pearson on February 24, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children together. Barbara died in 2014. He married Guadalupe Aguado Lopez on September 12, 2017. Grant was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as Scoutmaster for many years and loved it. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award. He also served in two bishoprics and taught many classes.
Grant had the greenest thumb in the valley. He owned Grant's Plants which later became Vineyard Garden Center. He blessed the valley with plants, vegetables, Pumpkinland and poinsettias.
At age 67, he took up running completing many ultra marathons. He ran his last 50 miler at the age of 87 and ran his final race--a 5K in September 2020.
He was an inspiration to all, whether teaching, gardening, farming, or running.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Norma, his wife Barbara, and granddaughter Kara. He is survived by his wife Lupita; children: daughter Wendy Holdaway (Alex Flores); daughter Danielle (Jay) Taylor; son Jeff (Karen Bybee); son Jon (Myrna); and daughter Susie Holdaway; siblings; brother Leo (Beth) Holdaway; and sister Pat Parsons; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for family, Thursday, November 19, 11:00 a.m. and streamed on YouTube. For online condolences and the link to view the service, visit www.premierfuneral.com