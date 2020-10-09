Grant Leland Hiatt
1948 - 2020
Grant Leland Hiatt was born on April 28, 1948, the second of 6 children to Maurine Gardner and M. Ray Hiatt of Payson Utah. He passed away on October 5, 2020. He graduated from Payson High School and attended Utah State University. Grant served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the southwest British mission. He was a faithful member of the church throughout his life. Following his mission, he served in the national guard with training as a sharpshooter.
He returned to South Wales Britain where he married Veronica Lochanski and worked at British Steel for 11 years. Then they were able to adopt their sweet baby girl Victoria. After moving to Australia, Veronica lost her battle with pancreatic cancer. Grant and Victoria returned home where he later met and married Debbie Ryan and adopted her Becky who accepted Grant as her Daddy. Their family was completed with the birth of their youngest Whit.
Dad worked on the blast furnace and drove the scale car at Geneva Steel for 14 years. After completing a total of 25 years of hard work in the steel industry he worked at Payson High school auto shop, where he made lasting friendships with teachers and students. Everyone loved "Hiatt" and his constant influence of Elton John and CCR was tolerated by some and loved by most.
Everyone referred to Dad as "the nicest guy." His kindness and generosity have touched countless lives. We are so grateful and proud to have you as such a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, and friend. We will forever miss your jokes, contagious laughs, kind smiles, Hugs Hugs and your heart of gold.
Special thank you to the nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital, especially those that knew him by name. He always appreciated their genuine care and thoughtfulness whenever they were caring for him.
Preceded in Death by Veronica (Wife), Maurine Gardner (Mother), M. Ray Hiatt (Father), Stanley A. Ryan (Father-in-law), Ione Ryan & Elizabeth Lochanski (Mothers-in-law), the twins; Lorraine (Steven) Warner & Lucille McMullin (Sisters), and Lee Ryan (Brother-in-law).
Survived by his Wife Debbie, Daughters Victoria (Matt) Pantelakis, Becky (Devan) Thatcher, Whit (Jake) Allsop, Sister Sylvia (Paul) Kennedy, Brothers Vern (Deb) Hiatt, and Noel (Sandy) Hiatt, Brother-in-law Robert McMullin, 8 Grandchildren; Chevelle, Charger, Jaxson, Maddix, Addie, Sonny, Mickey and Dot, along with his lifelong friend Steve Hancock.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Payson City Cemetery. Due to COVID, we ask that everyone wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com