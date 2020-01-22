Grant Niles Parker passed away peacefully January 18th, 2020. Grant was born September 6, 1936 to Mack and Alice Parker of American Fork. He graduated from AFHS and was a hard worker, often holding down two or more jobs. He loved to travel, enjoyed watching sports, and being outside. He was an active member of the LDS church, served a full-time mission, and was involved in service, including Director of the Am. Fork Senior Center and 8 years as an Am. Fork City Councilman. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gloria Monson Parker; his children Brian (Karen) Parker, Brenda (Joe) Ashby, Susan (Kevin) Hill, Randy (Liz) Parker, Lynn (Tiffani) Parker, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bonnie Smith Pettys, sister-in-law Lillian Parker, nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Services to honor Grant will be held
Saturday January 25th at 12:00 pm at the Hillcrest Stake Center 165 N.350 W. American Fork, where viewings will be held Friday January 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 10:30-11:30 am. Interment in American Fork Cemetery, 600 N.100 East, American Fork.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com.