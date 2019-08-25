1997-2019
Gregory Braxton Ferran, 22 of Orem passed away August 22, 2019. He was born to Jason Ferran and Amy Hickman.
Braxton loved his friends and family more than anything. He cherished his baby girls, Trinity and Azley and was adored by his siblings. He was a goofball, he always had great comebacks and loved making people laugh — even if he was hurting. He was crazy, fun and accepted everyone; never discriminated. He hated when people assumed things and just wanted people to be real.
He was kind, caring, loving, hot-headed, forgiving and had a huge heart.
Braxton loved his sleep and wasn’t a morning person. He lived life in the moment, paved his own way in life and owned it. He was so talented, loved skating and could do a standing backflip. He was a perfectionist — maybe a even a little stubborn. He worked really hard, didn’t like to cut corners and always did a good job.
Braxton is survived by his father Jason Ferran and Mother Amy Hickman (Tommy), Amber Hutchings (Step-Mother), his baby girls Trinity Dawn Ferran, his grandparents Greg Ferran, Tammy (John) Meeker, Chip and Debbie Atkinson and his siblings Rylee, Quinton, Trapper and Heston. He is preceded in death by his Aunt Aubrey Ferran, his Great Grandparents Gil and Eunice Ferran and his Grandpa Gerry and Grandma Arvilla Goetz.
Braxton’s memorial ceremony will be held August 27th at 11:00 AM at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary in Orem.