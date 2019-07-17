1972-2019
Gregory Charles Tillack, age 47, passed away on July 13, 2019 after a two year battle with colon cancer. Greg was born on July 11, 1972 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to Charles Bruce and Mary Elizabeth Tillack. He was the third of five children.
At age 12 his family moved to Orem, Utah. He graduated from Mountain View High School in 1990. He continued his education and later graduated from Utah Valley University with a Bachelors degree in Business. He went on to complete his Masters degree from UNLV in Hospitality Administration. Greg was most recently employed by Workfront as a trainer. He loved his job and coworkers.
Greg served in the United States Army for four years. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, served two tours in Haiti and helped the DEA on counter drug missions in El Paso, Texas. He worked as an Administrative Specialist for the Special Forces soldiers. One of his favorite parts of being in the military was jumping out of perfectly good airplanes. Greg earned two Army Commendation Medals and several Army Achievement Medals during his service.
He met his wife Diana Vieira while stationed in North Carolina. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 22, 1996. They were blessed with two children, Devin Omar (age 18) and Camila Alexis (age 14). Being their father was his greatest joy. He could often be found attending soccer games, dance competitions and assisting with homework.
Greg was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in the Detroit, Michigan Mission where he made lifelong friends. He also served in various callings including the Young Men’s Organization and Scouting, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Ward Clerk, Counselor in the Bishopric and Stake Clerk. His favorite calling was working with the young men and helping to mentor them. He found great happiness in helping them grown and progress into manhood.
Greg was very social and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His hobbies included traveling with his family, downhill skiing, visiting old mansions, collecting antiques, golfing and riding roller coasters. He will be remembered for his kindness and gift for making everyone feel special and loved. He had a unique ability to connect with people. He always had an optimistic outlook even as he battled cancer. He was loved by all who met him.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diana, his son Devin and daughter Camila; his father Bruce Tillack; his siblings: Melisa Tillack, Alicia (Maurice) Byrd, Andy (Diana) Tillack, Connie (Cole) Seeley and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Tillack and grandparents.
His family would like to thank his dedicated oncology team, AMU nurses, doctors and staff at the VA Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. They went above and beyond their duties in caring for him. He was treated in various hospitals during his crohn’s disease and cancer battle. The Salt Lake City VA was where he received the best care, support and compassion. Thank you for helping him have more time with the ones that he loved. We will always keep you in our hearts and prayers.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Timpanogos 1st Ward Chapel, 332 East 500 North, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will take place Thursday evening, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Olpin Family Mortuary, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove and on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services at the church. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery.