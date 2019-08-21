Gregory Eugene Chester passed away on Aug. 14, 2019. He was born April 11, 1948 to Frederick Niel and Nettie Della Chester in Albany, California. Greg grew up in Richmond, California with his brother and two sisters. He served in the Camorah, New York Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1967-1969.
He studied nursing at Brigham Young University graduating in 1977 as a Family Nurse Practitioner. He later earned a Masters of Nursing Degree. Much of his career was spent in the mental health field practicing as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner; as well as, a Family Nurse Practitioner for Utah and Salt Lake County Health Departments. While at BYU, Greg met and married Susan Kimball in the Salt Lake Temple February 24, 1978. Greg and Susan made their home in Lindon, Utah where they raised their 6 children.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Greg served in several callings; he most enjoyed teaching and serving in Sunday School. He also loved his service as a temple worker in the Mt. Timpanogos Temple. Greg was an avid traveler and enjoyed adventure; being at the ocean, surfing, sailing, restoring classic cars, participating in sports, watching BYU football, and being with his family were his greatest joys in life.
Greg is survived by his wife, Susan Kimball Chester; his six children: Ryan T. Chester, Leslie (Randy) Orton, Julie Chester, Michelle Chester, Amanda (Jake) Daley, David B.(Lucy) Chester; his siblings: Daniel L. Chester and Debra M. (Stephen) Peabody; and his grandchildren: A. Boone Orton, Samuel T. Orton, Anders D. Orton, Gemma E. Daley, Maggie S. Daley, and Rune D. Chester. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick N. Chester and N. Della Chester, and his sister, Judy D. Kelsey.
Funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon Central Stake Center Chapel, 56 East 600 North, Lindon, Utah. Family and friends may attend viewings Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove and Friday morning from 9:30 -10.45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.