Gregory Lee Ruch
1957 - 2020
Gregory Lee Ruch, 63, died on August 13, 2020 in Provo, Utah. He was born on July 10, 1957 to Willard Parker Ruch and June Mahree Rupard in Kansas City, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Joyce Wilkinson on April 17, 1980 in the Salt Lake City temple.
Greg was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served a 2 year mission in the Albuquerque New Mexico, Spanish Speaking mission. He believed the gospel with all his heart and showed this by serving in many callings throughout his life. Greg truly followed the example of our Savior Jesus Christ by loving, serving, and ministering to anyone he could.
Greg was a family man and nothing gave him more joy than making his grandkids happy. He loved supporting them as often as they could at their sporting events, dance recitals, and any activity they participated in. His grandkids would love when grandpa would call them on the telephone with his new "dad jokes" that he found daily.
Dad loved mom with all his heart and the two were almost inseparable especially on Tuesday nights. She was the love of his life and everything he did was to make her comfortable and happy. Greg was employed at Ken Garff as a corporate accountant and had a deep love for his co-workers. He will be missed by many, but never forgotten.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Joyce, children: Jason Gregory, Justin Willard (Katie), Jennifer (Dan) Sisson, Janalynn (James) Lyon, Jessica (Auston) McNeill, Jacob Clarance (Aubrey) 18 grandchildren and his sister Victoria (Steve) True. Gregory is preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Tayson Clark.
Due to COVID-19 funeral services will be held by invitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the mortuary and Thursday prior to the services from 9:45 to 10:45 am. Interment at the American Fork Cemetery.
Please see the SignUp Genius link below the obituary at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the public visitation. Those not attending the funeral service can watch live via Zoom.