1968-2019
Gregory Lyn Holmstead, age 51, returned to his Father in Heaven, unexpectedly on the morning of November 1, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Greg was born on April 14, 1968 in Longmont, Colorado to Kenneth Boyd Holmstead and Ilean Penrod Despain.
Greg is survived by two children; Jordan Webber and Tasha Holmstead and his mother Ilean Despain. He has three brothers; Wade (deceased), Cobe Randall (Jaymie) Holmstead and Cody Ryan (Kelli) Holmstead. He also has two sisters; Sharell (Brad) Miller and Kendra (Lowell) Sorenson.
He loved skiing (water and snow) and running rivers with his dad, Greg was an excellent woodworker and enjoyed finished carpentry. He was an excellent cook and ran his own “Chico’s” restaurant in Orem, Utah.
He spent the last several years taking care of his father in Hurricane, Utah. Greg was always willing to help anyone. Now he is released from his mortal probation.
He was preceded in death by his father and older brother Wade.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday evening November 8th from 6-8 pm at Wing Mortuary and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.wingmortuary.com.
Special thanks to all of his extended family who helped care for him.