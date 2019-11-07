1926-2019
Guy Elden Wilson, a longtime resident of Springville and Mapleton, passed away from pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 93. He was born in Malad, Idaho on March 18, 1926, the fourth child of Guy LeRoy Wilson and Marguerite Josephine Dennis. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho and Utah. He went to High School in Malad until his junior year, and then moved to Lehi for his senior year. Immediately after graduating from Lehi High School, he left to serve his country in the Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific. After the war, he attended BYU for 1 year and then went to work at Geneva Steel for 37 years.
He met his sweetheart Mary Gearldine Robinson of Mapleton, Utah and they were married August 16, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple on April 10, 1965 and they recently celebrated 70 wonderful years together. They are the parents of 8 children. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandparent and friend. His greatest love and joy came from his family. His sense of humor, hard work ethic, and character blessed the lives of all who knew him.
His favorite place to visit was Alaska, taking his family there for three different summers, and also taking them on many other fun adventures. He loved the outdoors and had a passion for the mountains, hiking, fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening. He passed this love on to his family and friends. He served in scouting for 30 years as cubmaster, scoutmaster, varsity coach, and explorer advisor. He also served in many Stake and Ward callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and in civic clubs and organizations. He loved serving for many years at Veterans funerals as an Honor Guard with the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife Gearldine of Mapleton, his Sister Fae Wilson of Clinton, and his children: Christine (Mike) Hutchings of Payson, Karen (Mike) Beardall of Provo, Lloyd (Debbie) Wilson of Springville, David (Edna) Wilson of Provo, Steven Wilson of Mapleton, Caleen (Dusty) Haun of Payson, and Koreen Wilson of Mapleton; 20 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. Teaching them all his love of adventure. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kathy (John) Erdmann, his parents Guy and Marguerite, two sisters, Darlene Williams and Margaret Thornton, and two brothers, LeNoy and Merrill.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11 AM at the Mapleton White Church, 31 W. Maple Street. Viewings will be Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville, 211 East 200 South, and on Saturday in Mapleton from 9:45 to 10:45 AM prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville.