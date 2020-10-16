Guy Lewis Dorius Guy Lewis Dorius (b. October 22, 1958), an amazing husband, father, grandfather, teacher, family member, and friend passed away peacefully while holding his beloved wife's hand on October 13, 2020. During his life as a father and career as a professor Guy influenced and touched the lives of thousands of students, friends, and loved ones. Guy dedicated his life and education to bringing others closer to their Heavenly Father. Guy's career was spent as a professor of Religious Education at BYU, in his extra time he was blessed with opportunities to serve twice as a Bishop as well as serving in multiple stake callings. Guy was never able to go anywhere without someone approaching him and thanking him for his influence and love. While Guy served others in many capacities his greatest work and first priority was always in the home where he spent every moment focused on his sweetheart of 36 years Vicki Lynn Johnson Dorius, his seven children Joseph Dorius (Megan), Amy Messick (Don), Daniel Dorius (Brooklyn), Rachel Newbold (Hunter), Megan Theobald (Eric), Timothy Dorius, Stephen Dorius, and his grandchildren McCall, Chloe, Alayna, Mason, and Sophia. In his final weeks Guy fought like the hero he truly was and was able to hold on long enough for all of his family to gather around his side for final "see you later's". He will be missed by all, but his legacy will live on with the thousands of students, neighbors, and loved ones who were undoubtedly influenced by his bravery, kindness, and love.