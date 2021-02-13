Gwendlyn Smith Johnson
April 18, 1934 - Feb 11, 2021
Her heart and hands gone quiet and still, we mourn the passing of our dear sweet wife, mother, and grandmother, Gwen. Gwen passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after suffering a falling injury at home. Gwen was born April 18, 1934 in Panguitch, Utah, the fourth child of Albert Earl and Amelia Deuel Smith. She attended school in Panguitch and Orem. She met the love of her life, Elmer "Junior" Olaf Johnson in the fall of 1951 and they were married in Elko, Nevada on December 26, 1951. They were the proud parents of six children, Alan (Reenie) Johnson, Orem; Chris (David) Johnson-Tuma, Ogden; Jim (Kathy) Johnson, Albuquerque; Beckie (Liem) Le, Orem; Vickie (Richard) Leroy, Lindon; and John (Cheri) Johnson, Lindon. Gwen and Elmer raised their family in Orem where she retired from Kmart in 1999. She and Elmer enjoyed camping with their family and built a log cabin in the Uintahs where they spent many happy weekends enjoying the mountain scenery and wildlife. Gwen was a fierce baker, her rolls and pies being the favorites of her family. We all looked forward to strawberry season every year just for a taste of her fresh berry pies, and her delicious fruit cakes at Christmas. She was highly skilled in the art of crochet, having created countless afghans, baby blankets, dolls, and many other projects for family and friends. She would set up a pop-up boutique on Mother's Day only to quickly sell out of her creations. In recent years she created a signature look with a shock of brilliant blue hair that made her silver hair stand out and be noticed. In her retirement, Gwen learned to play the organ, became an avid crossword puzzle fanatic, researched family history and genealogy, and collected a large assortment of ceramic shoes. Gwen wasn't about to let technology pass her by, she mastered the internet and Facebook, and learned to pay her bills online although admittedly, her texting skills could have used more work. Gwen had a quirky habit of wearing bling-bling rings on every finger. She wasn't ostentatious, but you could definitely tell when she walked into the room. Gwen absolutely loved her Yorkies. She and Elmer cherished several of them over the years. They were her precious babies and she will be sorely missed by Misty and Ember. She possessed a great sense of humor and was even cracking jokes in her final hours. We will miss this wonderful woman and commend her to God's loving hands. Gwen is survived by her husband of 69 years, Elmer, her six children, 22 grandchildren, and 45 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, four siblings, and three grandchildren. An visitation celebrating Gwen's life will take place at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E 800 N, Orem, UT, Saturday, Feb 20, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.