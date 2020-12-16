H Garth Rasband
1927 - 2020
Husband. Dad. Grandpa. Grandpa Great. On Saturday, December 12, 2020, H. Garth Rasband (93) (b. August 1, 1927) quietly passed to the embrace of his Savior from the handhold of his loving wife, Joan. He enjoyed an active lifestyle, including walking or biking several miles every day, until Covid took him from us.
He married his best friend and love of his life, E Joan Coe in 1978. He was previously married to Nettie Schear and together they had three sons: Vaughn, Keith, and Larry.
Garth worked for the US Postal Service before earning a degree in accounting and information systems from Brigham Young University in 1970. His academic reputation secured him a job offer in the early computer industry at BYU, where he was responsible for developing and maintaining the university's student information system. He served more than 20 years as an Assistant Dean; he also worked as an Assistant to the President at Arkansas State University and consulted at hundreds of universities throughout the world. His research was internationally published and presented and he received numerous recognitions and awards for innovation in university computer systems. Serving the needs of his clients and friends, he continued his consulting business until the final hours of his life.
He loved serving the Lord in every capacity and was honored to combine his Church service and career when he was sent as an emissary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the country of Jordan. He quietly supported the Church missionary program by donating pro bono tax services to the families of those serving. He volunteered countless hours of professional services to numerous community and nonprofit organizations, including Midway Boosters, Heber Valley Cowboy Poetry, the Wasatch County Children's Justice Center, Midway Heritage Foundation, Hope Arising, and more.
He loved to travel, camp, hike, hunt, and explore the outdoors. Lake Powell was his second home and he waterskied until he was 89. His worldly accomplishments and accolades were numerous, but he considered his greatest accomplishment to be his family and friends.
Garth is survived by his wife, Joan; a sister, Jean Ritchie; his 8 children Vaughn (Diane) Rasband, Keith (Jackie) Rasband, Larry (Janet) Rasband, Jennifer (Greg) Flinders, Michelle (Michael) Moore, Teri (Stephen) Jensen, Lisa (Darin) Gordon, and Reed (Chantal) Carr; 42 grandchildren; 93 great grandchildren; and 6 great, great grandchildren. He took great pride in his community heritage, knowing 8 generations of his family had lived in Heber Valley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Heber and Birdie, a brother, Weston, and sister, Joan.
He is deeply loved and his laughter, stories, and testimony will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Saturday, December 19, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, personal attendance will be restricted to family; all are welcomed to participate in a broadcast of the services at: http://tiny.cc/xap6tz (if prompted, passcode 349981).
Garth will be interred during a private graveside dedication in the Midway, Utah Cemetery.