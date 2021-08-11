Hal R Burrows
Hal R Burrows, 85, of Springville, Utah, born October 7, 1935, to Lorin and Grace Burrows in Springville, Utah, died unexpectedly in his home August 7, 2021.
Hal was a Korean War Veteran, serving honorably in the US Navy Seabees. During his last transfer to Memphis, Tennessee, he fell in love with his wife of 63 years, Martha Irene Dickerson. On April 25, 1958, Hal and Martha were married, and on August 28, they were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.
Hal attended SHS, Utah Technical College, and BYU, where he graduated with many degrees in building, engineering, and code. As a past president and honorary lifetime member of the ICBO there is not much in Utah that Hal has not inspected. Hal worked for BYU, Salem City, and Springville City. After retirement, Hal worked with Christensen Brothers Construction supervising many Nebo School District buildings, fully retiring at age 85 to care for his wife.
Hal loved and served the Lord as a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as a couple at the Provo Tabernacle Mission. Hal's family and garden was his world, his heartbeat, his reason. He received great joy in sharing his homegrown fruits, vegetables, and salsa.
Hal is survived by his wife, Martha, daughters: Shirlyn (Corbin) Rose and Emily (Dirk) Wilkinson; sons: Joel Lorin and Brandon Hal; grandson, Anthony Luke; granddaughter, Danielle Luke; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Shoell; and brother, J. Bruce (Cheri) Burrows. Hal is preceded in death by his twin daughters: Emily and Elizabeth; parents, Lorin and Grace; and brother, Keith L. Burrows.
Due to Martha's health, the family humbly requests that masks are worn and social distancing guidelines be followed. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am at the LDS chapel, 555 S. 600 E. (Averett Ave.), Springville. Viewings will be held Thursday, August 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 S., Springville; and Friday, August 13, from 9:30 to 10:30 am, at the chapel prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.