1941-2020
“Hap” Albert David Smith, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Santaquin, Utah on May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born to Hazel Elizabeth James and Albert Andrew Smith on November 9, 1941 in Ogden, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill, sisters Jan & Mellie and daughter Susie. He is survived by sister June Wilson, sons Russell Smith, Michael (Tirzah) Smith and daughters Darlene (Troy) Backus, Cindi (Tom), Hazel (Cody) Christiansen, April (Cody) Roberts, Holly (Tim) Shanto, Laura (Jarvey) Murdock, & Colleen (Jerry) Middleton. 34 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. You can find more information and view the funeral at