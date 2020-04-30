1938-2020
Harold Carr Olson, 81, returned to his Heavenly Father, Monday April 27th, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City to Regina Carr and Harold Olson.
He graduated from Spanish Fork High School, Class of 1956. He received a B.S. in Math Education from Utah State University, and received his Master’s Degree from BYU. He married his sweetheart, Karen Jean Beckstrom Olson, June 25th, 1960. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, June 14th, 1964. He served his country in the Army National Guard.
Harold and Karen were blessed with five kids: Michael (Melony), Cornell (Andrea), Stewart (Nora), Michelle (Cory), and Kristine (Rich). They have 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He loved his family and supported them in all their endeavors. Harold taught all of his kids and grandkids how to work hard and to value their education.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He taught math and science at Lakeridge Junior High for 27 years. After retiring, Harold raised fruit and vegetable gardens, and did carpentry, including building many birdhouses. He also loved to take their dog, Roxy, for walks.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson, Kaleb. He is survived by his wife, children, and siblings. Due to the current circumstances, a private graveside service will be held for family, Friday, May 1st at the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.