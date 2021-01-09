Harold Hyrum Smith
Harold Hyrum Smith Jr., 85 passed away peacefully of heart failure on December 25, 2020, at his home in Hemet, California. His wife of 31 years, Bettie Jun, was at his side. He is the son of Bessie Jensen and Harold Hyrum Smith formerly of Spanish Fork, Utah. He is brother to Frank Smith and Dr. Karolyn Rogers.
He is father to Harold H. Smith III with three children and four grandchildren, and Steven Kent Smith with seven sons and eight grandchildren.
He was a retired heating and air conditioning contractor with a business in the San Diego area. He taught many family members the trade. He was a genuine, good man and will be greatly missed.