1950 — 2020
Greer, SC — Harold Micheal Jones, 70, passed away August 10, 2020 at his home.
A native of Payson, Utah, son of the late Harold Edwin and Clovis Stevens Jones, he was a retired Civil Engineer with the Salt Lake City Corp of Engineers, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a US Army veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Ann Nutley Jones of the home; three sons, Joshua Jones (Dawn) of Payson, UT, Gage Orion Carter (Amber) of Greer, SC, and Shaun Anderson (Emily) of Bountiful, UT; four daughters, Heather Jones O’Driscoll (Allan) of Simpsonville, SC, Meisha Jones of Las Vegas, NV, and Shilo Anderson-Young and Heidi Anderson both of Salt Lake City, UT; one sister, Charleen Hone of Lehi, UT; and fourteen grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Wood Mortuary Chapel, Greer, SC, conducted by Bishop Jason Larson, with webcasting available at www.thewoodmortuary.com. The family ask that everyone please observe social distancing guidelines. A private committal will be held.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors, https://secure.uso.org/woundedwarriors/donate or the Vietnam Dog Handlers Association, make check payable to VDHA — donation, mail to VDHA, Robert Palochik, VDHA Treasurer, 8203 Parting Clouds Ct., Las Vegas, NV 89117-7614.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.