Harvey Dee Mecham
1942 - 2020
Old chemists never die they just change state. Harvey Dee Mecham changed state according to the First Law of Thermodynamics on October 8, 2020.
Harvey was born to Dee and Alta Baird Mecham on May 17, 1942 and was raised in Heber City, Utah. At a young age, he developed a strong work ethic, working alongside his dad and grandfather on the farm in Wallsburg, and at age 15 began a job at J.C.Penney. He also demonstrated a love of learning, studying electronics on his own and becoming a pilot.
In the fall of 1960, Harvey began school at the College of Southern Utah (now SUU) where he met his soulmate, Allie Muir. They were married on a snowy day in the St. George Temple on December 15, 1961.
Harvey's top priority in life was always Allie and his children and he loved each of them deeply. They treasure each of their six children and spouses, JanaLee Carter (Todd), Lisa Talbot (Bryan), Julie Taylor-Coleman (Ronald), Meri Lopez, Steven Mecham (Meiga), and Jennie Johnstun (Derek). They adore their 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Harvey's graduate studies took him to Oakridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, and Brigham Young University where he taught on the faculty at 23 years old before earning a Ph.D. in 1972. He worked for the Utah Department of Health and later joined the faculty at Utah Valley University. He taught diverse science classes such as chemistry, microbiology, electronics, prepared to teach nanotechnology. Harvey also taught a chemistry series that was aired on PBS television. He cared more about helping each student understand difficult concepts and handle their challenging life circumstances than receiving recognition and honors.
Harvey expressed his faith by the way he lived his life, by his example, and by the way he treated others. He worked as a temple ordinance worker in the Provo Temple for almost thirty years. Earlier, he served in the bishopric while also managing to work at the state health lab, commuting from Wallsburg to Salt Lake City, milking a herd of cows, and designing and completely building their home.
Harvey valued the human mind and was interested in ideas and the unique thoughts of each person he knew. He was visionary, always thinking scientifically beyond the present horizon. He gently encouraged each person to get an education without imposing his own direction. Harvey had a gift for reframing difficult problems, both personal and technical, by suggesting new perspectives. He was honest, honorable, humble, kind, and generous. A Sunday dinner conversation with Harvey was never mundane, and could range from the chemistry of the margarine, to the microscopic composition of the ketchup, to the personality of the roast beef and its fence-jumping history, to new ideas. Harvey's tendency to make startling statements to get people thinking will be greatly missed.