Harvey H. Jolley
1938 - 2021
Harvey Henry Jolley, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Harvey was married to AnnaRae VanNosdol for almost 59 years before she passed away in July 2020. They raised a family together that includes 3 daughters - SueAnne Pace, Shari L. Anderson, & Marcie R. Swenson, Esq., 10 grandchildren, & 4 great-grandchildren. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Nelda S. & Virgil H. Jolley, two brothers, Neldon V. Jolley & Max L. Jolley, and grandson Henry M. Swenson.
Harvey was one of the last real cowboys; full-time ranching was his lifetime occupation. He was well-known for his innovative ranching strategies, his highly successful calving processes & offered desirable internships for BYU agriculture students. He was involved with the Utah Cattleman's Assoc. & was president of the Payson Cattleman's Assoc. Harvey managed & partnered in many ranches including Antelope Island Ranching Co., Valley Farm, JP Cattle Co. & LDS Church ranches in Payson, Elberta, & Nephi, Utah.
Viewing - Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 6-8:00pm at Walker Mortuary in Payson, Utah. Memorial services - Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:00am at the Payson Cemetery. In honor of one of the last real cowboys, boots and hats are welcome at the services. For more information please go to https://bit.ly/3aiNOW1.