Harvey Nary Miller
Harvey Nary Miller, EdD, of Provo, Utah, peacefully went to sleep in Jesus on April 10, 2021, at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife, Frances; his sons, Fred and Don and daughters-in-law, Lorna, Kathy, and Heather; step-daughters, Deb, Tina, and Toni and their spouses; sister-in-law, Roberta, 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Harlen.
Harvey was born in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on February 14, 1925. As a child he also lived in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, before he and his family returned to Washington and California. He graduated from La Sierra College in 1946 with a theology major and music minor. He and Helen Edwards were married on June 11, 1946. They went to Puerto Rico to teach English and then moved to the Dominican Republic where Harvey was principal and also taught at what later became Universidad Adventista Dominicana. They later returned to California, where Harvey taught at Calexico Mission School, Calexico Unified School District, and Holtville School District. Harvey translated for and facilitated activities of medical and dental missionaries to Valle de la Trinidad serving the Paipai and Quilihua indigenous peoples.
Harvey earned a Master's Degree from UCLA in 1972. In 1974, they moved to the Sacramento, California area where he worked for the next 18 years as a consultant for the State Department of Education. During that time Harvey enrolled in Brigham Young University and earned his Ed.D. degree in 1983. After his wife's death in 1991, he returned to the Dominican Republic, where he served as vice-president of Universidad Adventista Dominicana. Later, via year-long exchanges of daily emails, he wooed Frances Smith Barron, a long-time family friend. They were married in June of 1998 in Escondido and returned to the Dominican Republic for another year.
When Harvey retired in 1999 they moved to El Cajon, California, where Frances served as principal and teacher at El Cajon Seventh-day Adventist School. During those years, Harvey also went on mission trips to many countries with The Quiet Hour, Maranatha, and Share Him where he both preached and translated for medical missionary clinics.
In 2004, Harvey and Frances, moved to Provo, Utah where she had grown up. Harvey immediately became involved in the local Seventh-day Adventist church. He attended and assisted with Sabbath services, prayer meeting, serving the poor and homeless once a month at Food and Care Coalition, and even continued involvement with the mission trips for as long as he was able.
Music was always a big part of Harvey's life. He loved using music to praise God. Besides directing choirs, he formed small groups to sing in churches, sang solos, and played the organ and piano. He even produced professional recordings and could get music out of a saw! He had his General Amateur Radio license and he dabbled in art-especially water color painting, and loved to work with wood. He often brought wood back from mission trips and would hand-craft items, especially clocks, from burl wood. He also loved gazing at the stars and built his own 8-inch telescope (6 feet long), and generously shared his astronomy passion with others who were interested.
A small service was held in the Provo Seventh-day Adventist Church on April 13. He will be buried in Sacramento, California.