Helen Haymore Farr
June 8, 1944 - May 1, 2021
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend was called home by a loving Heavenly Father, Saturday morning, May 1st. Helen was born to Franklin Reynard Haymore and Lela Finlayson in Provo, Utah on June 8, 1944. She was the fourth of eight children.
Helen married the love of her life, Lloyd Heber Farr, in the Manti, Utah temple, for time and all eternity, on June 21, 1962. Helen and Lloyd lovingly brought four beautiful children into this world. Bret Kimball, Michael Lloyd, Shelly Ann, and Franklin Dwain. Helen was always a very faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in numerous callings throughout the years. Some of her favorites were Stake and Ward Young Women's President, Ward and Stake Camp Director, Den Mother, and Relief Society teacher.
Helen never did anything part way. Every little task she did was done to perfection whether it was a menial task or a grand production. She enjoyed a multitude of hobbies including sewing, ceramics, porcelain dolls, crocheting, knitting, baking, cooking, crafting anything she saw or thought up in her mind's eye. She loved to teach anyone and everyone how to do what she was doing. She loved camping, cooking in the Dutch ovens, and anything that had to do with her family or serving others. She was the epitome of a ministering angel here on earth.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary Ellen and Barbara, brother Ross, and her precious great-grandson Todd Michael Dimick.
She is survived by her forever love and companion, Lloyd, her four children, Bret (Janna), Mike (Malinda), Shelly, and Dwain, 16 grandchildren, Necia, Preston, Samantha, Erinn, Tyler, Hillarie, Chasie, Briley, Mandy, Shandy, Kody, Zachary, Austin, Savannah, Nicole, and Braiden, 23 great-grandchildren and four brothers, Ronald, Ralph, Robert, and Randy Haymore.
Our family wishes to express our gratitude to the loving staff of Canyon Hospice and the nurses at Mountain West Medical Center for their compassionate care of our beloved Helen during the last days of her life.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 8th at the Hale Street Chapel 428 S. Hale Street, at 12 pm. A viewing will be held in her honor Friday, May 7th from 6 to 8 pm and 10:30 to 11:30 am prior to her services on Saturday in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031.
Interment will be at Grantsville City Cemetery.
For those unable to attend funeral services in person, a live broadcast at approx. 11:50 AM prior to services on Zoom Link: ID:928 0554 3886 Password 186272