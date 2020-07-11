1941 — 2020
Helen Jane Walters passed away peacefully at her home on June 26th at the age of 79 of cancer. Helen was born March 6, 1941 to Katherine and Lawrence Holmes in Sioux City, IA, later moving to Vivian Park in Provo Canyon where she enjoyed playing in the Provo River, going to the Chalet, and ice skating on the ponds.
Helen was a “mover and a shaker” she enjoyed life, fun and adventure. She traveled to many places in her lifetime. Mom was a great cook, loved her crafts and loved the many pets she had throughout the years. Her grandchildren knew her by many names (G/Granny/GG/Grandma) but she was most known for the love and compassion she gave them.
She was one of the first women hired as a laborer at Geneva Steel, working there for over 20 years.
Helen is survived by her five children; Greg Cassingham, Sabrina Gunderson (Dan, “Danny boy”), Angela (Angie) Cassingham, Dani Adams (Shawn) and Schantell (Peter) Timpe; her 11 grandchildren Greg, Justin and Robby, Kelsie and Lars Gunderson, Tyler and Zack Cassingham, Cord and Kylie Goss, Isabella and Peter Timpe; and great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by her (fur babies) Brut and Paige, family and many friends.
A special “THANK YOU” to her friend Mel Grammer for her love and help with mom.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Helen’s name to your local animal shelter or Humane Society.
A celebration of life for Helen will be held on August 5, 2020 from 11 am – 5 pm at Nunns Park East Canyon Rd Provo, UT.