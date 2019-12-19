Helen Louise Timm

1944-2019
Helen Bauer Timm died on December 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer and numerous additional health issues. She was born in Monroe County Ohio on May 14, 1944 to Louise Akins and Victor Bauer. For her first 18 years she lived and worked on the family farm, milking cows, feeding animals and bringing in hay alongside her two sisters.
In the early 1960s she moved to Buffalo, New York and, in 1963, married Paul R. Timm. They had five children: Jennifer (deceased), Charles (Kristina), Erika Wilde, Monika (Scott Sherman), and Jamie Timm. The family moved to Utah in 1979 when Paul joined the faculty at BYU. Paul and Helen later divorced in 1998 but remained friends.
Helen dealt with enormous challenges through five years of caring for her oldest daughter Jennifer who was profoundly disabled while adding two other children during that time. Her remaining life was one of dedication to her children and eventually 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Of all of Helen’s talents and gifts, her greatest was nurturing children. She had a heart completely full of service, forgiveness, love, and kindness.
Some of her children’s favorite memories of Helen: She sewed homemade “Cabbage Patch” dolls in the 80s because the popular toys were impossible to buy; her elaborate birthday cakes with a Barbie in the middle; taking the kids for $0.25 soda refills at the Walkers; camping with her old trailer and giving the grandkids an entire box of 500 matches to light; feeding wild birds for 40 years at her home; her rescue of a particularly feral cat who later became a cherished family pet; her willingness to host loud, silly teen parties — always buying giant bags of chips and a crock pot full of nacho cheese.
Helen has been an active member of the LDS church since 1969 and enjoyed life-long friendships from her Cherry Hill ward in Orem. In recent years after her divorce, she also created many friendships in her Slate Canyon, Provo neighborhood, and was surrounded by friends until the end.
In spite of immense pain, Helen was GOING until the end. She was feeding her wild birds, going on daily walks, enjoying an extended visit with her sister Vicki, shopping with friends, and having visitors until her final hours. She literally walked into her hospice bed herself only hours before her death.
Helen donated her body to the University of Utah medical school. She had the rare opportunity to have a “farewell party” with many friends earlier this year. There will be no viewing or formal funeral. We will miss you Helen!