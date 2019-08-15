1943-2019
Helen Marie Jackson, 75, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Helen Marie was born August 16, 1943 to Fred and Helen Wilson. Helen was raised in Spanish Fork, Utah. She later moved and became a longtime resident of Shoshone, Idaho. Helen worked as a dispatcher for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and ultimately retired in 2002 as the Lincoln County Recorder.
Family was important to Mom. She loved her grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. She beamed with pride when she heard her earned nickname, GG. Helen Marie was extremely proud of her two children, Patty and John. She was a never-ending book of stories about them both.
She is survived by her daughter, Patty Averett Urrutia; her son, John (Paula) Averett; sister, Lois Ann (Dave) Cameron. Her parents; brother, Lamar Wilson; and many dear friends and family preceded her in death.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Spanish Fork Cemetery. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 529 East 1100 South, Springville.