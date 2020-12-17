Helen Miller Thurston
On December 10, 2020, Helen Miller Thurston peacefully and joyfully left her loving family here on earth and was received into the loving arms of her Savior, her sweetheart Doyle, her parents and all of her family on the other side of the veil. She had been suffering from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer's disease for many years.
Helen was born May 30, 1926 in Turkey Hollow, Westmoreland, Pennsylvania, the fourth child of Lloyd Emerson and Olive Mae Huff Miller. She was brought up in the Great Depression and never forgot her lessons of frugality and thankfulness. After graduating from high school she moved to California. It was there that she caught the eye of a handsome Navy man, Doyle Thurston. After a whirlwind courtship they were married in Concord, California. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake temple on August 27, 1957. After the war they moved to Provo where they raised their seven children.
Helen worked at Sears and Roebuck for 19 years and achieved much success and worked her way up to top salesperson. She made many lifelong friends there.
Helen is survived by her children: Pamela (Lynn) Mitchell, Dawn (Charles-dec) Loper, Michele (Rodney-dec) Eastman, Roxanne (Wendell) Cloward, MarTina (Gene) Harris, Robert (Lori) Thurston, Lloyd (Carolyn) Thurston, foster daughter Sharlynne Louis, 27 grandchildren, 80 great grandchildren, 25 great-great grandchildren and Sister-in-law, Helen G. Miller. She is preceded in death by her darling Doyle, her parents, her brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law Christy Adams Thurston, and sons-in-law Randy Mitchell, Charles Loper and Rodney Eastman. The family would like to thank the staff at Jamestown and those at Rocky Mountain Care for their kindness toward our mother. Private Family services are entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary. A full obituary can be seen and condolences expressed at www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.