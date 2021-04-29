Helen Rose Snowberger Moffitt
Helen Rose Snowberger Moffitt passed away peacefully in Orem, Utah, on April 25, 2021 after nine and a half beautiful decades of meaningful, humane, and caring living.
Many hundreds of wonderful stories serve as metaphors for her life, one example is when, as a young mother, she decided her house needed a basement. So, she took a shovel and began digging. By herself. Layers of adamantine Orem rock packed and formed through ancient eras opposed her. But on she dug. By herself. With hand tools. Until she had conquered the opposition that stubbornly resisted her. Helen would not be deterred. She completed the task. She had her basement.
Helen was always busy and yet always had time. Roasting marshmallows in the oven with children, playing dominoes with neighborhood children who dropped by for a visit, discussing favorite movies and current events with any with an interest.
When in high school, she developed a love for performing and excelled on the stage, reciting poetry, and telling captivating stories. Her motto was, do it with enthusiasm! And her passion for putting her entire being into teaching and sharing information transferred to her children and transformed those who were fortunate enough to have her as a teacher.
Helen married John Weldon Moffitt and had six children that were the pride of her life: Janet, Debbie, Ariane, David, Martha, and Roger. She loved her 49 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different capacities.
Helen had a special love for her sister Dorothy. When she became gravely ill, Helen flew to Hawaii to be at her side, support, and offer encouragement. She had a special touch with those who were sick, elderly, shunned, and suffering. She comforted and calmed them, laughed with them and, always, those who spent time with her knew they had a caring friend in Helen.
She loved all living things and delighted in gardening, nature, and caring for the environment. A philanthropist, she supported many causes and efforts she believed would make the world a better place.
Born on September 5, 1926, she grew up as a child during the Great Depression which left an imprint on her life. When it came to her own needs, she would shop sales and take advantage of weekly fast-food specials. How often would she pass on buying something for herself because it wasn't on sale! But to others, she was overly generous and magnanimous both with her time and resources.
Master puzzler, Nintendo Wii bowler, crossword puzzle afficionado, newspaper article clipper, video collector, sandpile builder, appliance repairer, and lawn edger, these are only a few of the titles she collected during her years.
She had a way of making people feel welcome, accepted, and sufficient. She rarely lectured. And yet, her life was a master sermon of understanding, love, and compassion.
More than anything, she was proud of her children who filled her life with joy and pride. Not only was she pleased with their many accomplishments, what gave her the greatest satisfaction was the kind of people they had become: good, kind, and generous versions of herself.
In a phrase, her life could be summed up by this high praise: Helen Moffitt was a good human. And, through gentle and modest example, she inspired all who knew her to become better humans themselves.
A memorial and celebration service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 1, at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home in Orem, Utah. Those who wish to view her memorial service can find it here
http://www.facebook.com/sundbergolpinfuneralhome
In lieu of flowers, Helen would have wanted any who wished to honor her to donate to their local food bank.