Howard Lewis

1950-2019
Aurora, Utah — Howard Houser Lewis, 68, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 30 at his home in Aurora, Utah. Born in Orem, Utah on November 20, 1950 to Howard R. Lewis and Carol Houser Lewis. He played catcher on a championship little league baseball team and was a key player on the 1968 Orem High State Championship football team. After high school he attended BYU and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Saskatchewan, Canada.
From early in life, Howard loved the outdoors. Whether hiking the Uintah’s with scouts, fishing or hunting with his dad, ice climbing up Bridal Veil Falls, sky diving into the BYU stadium for the Fourth of July, or leading expeditions to the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River, Howard loved adventure and nature. He worked for Tour West for 15 years, as a lead guide and manager, heading up Colorado River and Salmon River adventures.
Howard married Terry Dill, and together raised six children in Orem. Howard worked for Tour West and later for BYU Student Auxiliary Services. Howard served faithfully for many years as the gospel doctrine teacher in both his Orem and Aurora Wards. He was a mainstay in the scouting and young men’s programs. He was a founding member of the Timpanogos Amateur Hockey Association and managed the Timpanogos High School Hockey team, helping them win a state championship in 1998. The number of young adults influenced by Howard is infinite.
After caring for his wife Terry, who suffered and eventually died from cystic fibrosis, Howard married Luella Cosby and moved to Aurora, Utah. They enjoyed spending winter months in Zions in their trailer home. They loved to go off roading with friends, and went exploring almost every week.
Howard is survived by his wife, Luella of Aurora; his sons: Jeremiah Lewis (Orem), Chris Lewis (Washington, D.C.), Andrew Lewis (Orem), Derek Lewis (Orem), Zack Lewis (Nancy, New York), and Heather Lott (Zack, Salt Lake). His sister Cynthia Clark (Rick, Orem) and Valerie Louder (Robert, Cedar Hills), and 5 wonderful grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Terry Lewis; his parents Howard R. Lewis and Carol Houser Lewis.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Springer Turner Funeral Home Chapel, 260 North 400 West in Richfield, where friends may call for viewing one hour prior to the services Saturday morning.
