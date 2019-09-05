1948-2019
It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Howard Louis Scott, on August 31, 2019 in Provo, Utah. He was 71 years old.
Howard was born in Provo, Utah on May 20, 1948, the son of Delos and Melba Coleman Scott. For many years he ran a successful construction business. He always took great pride in his work.
Howard loved to go fishing and camping. He was an exceptional cook and made a mean prime rib. He married Barbara Ann Hill on February 17, 1974.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his son, Howard, Jr., his brother Wayne Scott and his sister, Shirley Miller. He was preceded in death by a son and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the mortuary on Friday afternoon from 12:30-1:50 p.m. Interment, Provo City Cemetery. To send condolences and memories with the family please go to www.bergmortuary.com.