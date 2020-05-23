1934-2020
Howard Nielsen Creer, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Spanish Fork, Utah, on May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 27, 1934 in his family home in Spanish Fork, the son of William Clayton Creer and Nellie Ardella Nielsen Creer, also native to Spanish Fork. He grew up in Spanish Fork, graduating from Spanish Fork High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from BYU, and his Master of Education Degree from Los Angeles State University.
He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Mallie Harrison, in Provo, Utah; they were later sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple. They were blessed with five children: Calleen (George-deceased) Argyle, Mike (Tracy) Creer, Patty (Bob) Chappel, Ginger (Shane) Hansen, and Clayton (Carolyn) Creer.
Howard’s wife, Joyce, was the light of his life and he adored her from their very first date. They were married 69 years. Family was everything to dad. He and mom loved their five children, 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, along with six step-grandchildren and nine step-great-grandchildren.
He and Joyce loved to travel with their many friends, visiting several European countries.
He was a dedicated elementary school teacher and a principal, totaling 38 years, in the Nebo School District. He loved hearing about all of the good things the students he taught were doing in their lives. He often spoke of the wonderful teachers and staff he worked with over the years.
He was very active in civic affairs throughout his life. He served as a Spanish Fork City Councilman, and was instrumental in moving the Spanish Fork Golf Course to its present location at Spanish Oaks. He was awarded the FFA Chapter Farmer Award for all the many years he was involved with FFA. He showed many animals, as a youth, in the Utah Junior Livestock Show, winning both a couple of Reserve Champion, in addition to many blue ribbons. While attending BYU, he was a member of the Livestock Judging Team, and scored high at the national convention. He served 30 years as secretary, director, and president of the Spanish Fork Utah Junior Livestock Show.
Howard was active in community projects. He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, serving as President. He was also selected as one of three Most Outstanding Men of Utah for all of his community service; N. Eldon Tanner presented the award to him in Salt Lake City.
He was a farmer, a teacher, a principal, and active in community service, but his greatest joy in life was his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Anna Marie (Kent) Palfreyman; and Virginia, who died as a young child. His brother, Bill (LaRae) Creer survives him.
Howard’s family expresses special thanks to Canyon Home Healthcare for the compassionate care given him.
There will be a graveside service, at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 12 noon.
