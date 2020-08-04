Howard Ray Johnson

1934 — 2020
Howard was born December 7th 1934 in Alton, Utah “as something out of a fairy tale” according to his mother. He was not expected to last the night yet he lasted 85 years. His father died when he was 5 years old and still he became the best of fathers. He grew up and attended schools in Provo, UT, from elementary school to Brigham Young University. He served his country in the Army Reserves along the way. He developed his talents of art and music while playing any type of saxophone and painting any type of sign, all while graduating with a music degree. He taught music at American Fork H.S., Skyline H.S., and Provo H.S., influencing numerous students with his talent and love. He spent the last years of his career freelancing as a graphic artist. Of all his art, the Christmas windows he painted around town for 65+ years, were the most popular and will be the most missed. In 1955 he chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Denmark, Copenhagen. It was there his love and testimony of the Gospel developed, along with a “like” of an adorable Danish girl named “Tova”, who was also serving a mission there. That girl immigrated to America and became his forever bride on November 21, 1958 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they served as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Temple Square from 1996-2009. Together they raised four children with a love for travel, cultures, art, music, literature of all types, and especially all things Danish. Howard’s influence was vast. He had lasting influence on his school associations, mission relationships, collegiate friendships, music students, ward families, BYU bishopric students, work associates, family members both in America and Denmark, and to all who came in contact with this beloved man. He will be missed dearly, mostly by his wife Tove Holden Jorgensen, son Allan (Heidi) Holden Johnson, daughter Anne Marie Holden Johnson Means, daughter Kirsten (Jay) Holden Johnson Edwards and grandchildren; Cari Elizabeth, Soleil Amanda, Jesse Allan, Tova Kirstina, Spencer Holden, Dresden Holden, Tessa Priscilla, Harper Holden, and Indiana Jay. He is reunited with his son, Lars Peter Holden Johnson, who preceded him in death by eight months.
Memorial service will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary (4780 N. University Avenue, Provo, UT 84604) on Friday August 7th, 2020 4:00 PM. To help promote social distancing, please view the memorial service live from Nelson Family Mortuary www.nelsonmortuary.com by selecting Howard’s photo in the obituaries.