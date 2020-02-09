1929-2020
Hunter David Hight Jr. left this earthly existence February 6, 2020, six days before his 91st birthday. Hunter was born February 12, 1929 to Rose Elizabeth Kaufman and Hunter Dupree Hight Sr. in Salida, Colorado. Hunter was the fourth of six children.
Hunter served in the Navy at age 15, between 1944-1946 on the KA 101 USS Ottawa.
He married Mary Lou Anderson on June 19, 1948. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 29, 1964. They were blessed with 8 children, 31 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. They were married for over 70 years. Mary Lou was the love of his life and he missed her dearly when she passed away in 2018.
Hunter worked at Geneva Steel for 35 years in the Coke Plant. He retired one month before the plant closed, September 30, 1985 at the age of 56.
Hunter and Mary Lou lived in their home in American Fork for over 60 years. They raised their 8 children there where they made great memories and lasting friendships.
Hunter loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He and Mary Lou spent a lot of time at Cleveland Reservoir, Huntington Lake, Joe’s Valley, Otter Creek, Scofield, and many others.
Hunter and Mary Lou loved serving as Ward Missionaries, Temple Workers, and working in the Extraction Center doing genealogy work, as well as serving in other callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Hunter was a loving, caring, supportive, and great man, son, husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He was loved by many!
Hunter is survived by his children: Kathryn (Richard) Hansen, Diane Christensen, Leonard (Connie) Hight, Lynn Harris, Virginia (Archie) Davis, Richard (Cheryl) Hight, Marilyn (Roy) Johnson, and Sheri (Chris) Paulos, his brother Richard A.(Leila) Hight, as well as many grandchildren, great and great- great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sweetheart Mary Lou, 2 grandsons, Micheal and RJ Hight and many other dear and sweet loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the American Fork 29th Ward Chapel, 455 East, 300 North, American Fork, Utah. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church and again on Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com