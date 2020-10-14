Idella Christensen
St. George, Utah
Idella M Christensen of St. George, Utah formally of Provo, Utah passed away October 10, 2020. Idella was born February 23, 1939 at their family home in Centerfield. She was the 5th of 6 children.
Idella graduated from Gunnison Valley High School. After graduation she moved to Provo. She started working at Barbizon sewing factory. She worked there until it shut its doors. She then went to work for a company that was under contract to clean government buildings. She worked there until she retired.
Idella never married but she loved her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Stella Christensen; brothers: Doyle, Dale, Vernal and Arnold; also two nephews and a niece.
She is survived by sister, Darla Roberts; sister-in-law, Arlene Christensen; also 4 nieces and 1 nephew; and many great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Centerfield Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com