Ila Joan Baker Jardine, 85, passed away on January 19, 2021 in American Fork, Utah.
She is survived by her four children, Diane (Blaine) Schofield of Tooele, Utah, Ross (Jamie) Jardine of Alpine, Utah, Sherrie (Brad) Smith of Mesa, Arizona and Melanie (Robert) Atkinson of San Antonio, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her Sister, Louella Hall of Lehi, Utah and her Brother, Richard (Georgia) Baker of Ogden, Utah.
Ila is preceded in death by her Husband, Clyde William Jardine, one great-granddaughter, five sisters and two brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 22 at 11:00 am at the American Fork 19th Ward chapel located at 1305 North 100 East, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to service from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the same location. Interment will take place in the West Weber Cemetery.
The Jardine family would like to thank Elevation Home Health and Hospice for the kind and loving care they took of Ila.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at uvfuneral.com.